Idaho lawmakers introduce new bill to unravel WWAMI physician program

Idaho could unravel itself more slowly from its current physician education partnership under a new bill introduced Wednesday.

The new plan from Rep. Dustin Manwaring (R-Pocatello) would create 30 new seats with University of Utah’s medical school over the next three years.

Beginning in the fall of 2027, Idaho would cut at least 10 guaranteed seats enrolled in the WWAMI program. It currently has 40 guaranteed spots for Idaho residents.

WWAMI is a partnership with the University of Washington School of Medicine and states around the Northwest region.

Students enrolled in WWAMI take their first two years of medical education at the University of Idaho. They then transition to hospitals or clinics across the five partner states for their final two years of education.

Manwaring’s bill would also direct the state board of education to draft a new medical education roadmap.

“So, we may have room to keep some of that WWAMI program and I’m trying to give a path for the [Idaho State Board of Education] to do that,” he said.

Rep. Mark Sauter (R-Sandpoint) was the only lawmaker to vote against the bill’s introduction. He said the bill puts the cart before the horse.

“I have some real questions about really messing with the WWAMI program at all until we get some traction on a future program,” Sauter said.

Manwaring said WWAMI’s leadership has failed to expand Idaho’s guaranteed seats in recent years to address the state’s physician shortage.

Another bill he sponsors would completely sever ties with the WWAMI program, but the House has repeatedly postponed debate on the issue.

Manwaring’s new proposal still needs a public hearing before it can reach the House floor.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio