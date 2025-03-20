Lawmakers say they'll drop mandatory cuts to WWAMI program in revised bill

Idaho lawmakers are paring back a bill that would have begun distancing the state's relationship with the University of Washington School of Medicine under the WWAMI program.

That’s the program that allows students to take their first two years of medical education at the University of Idaho before their clinical experience.

As written, the proposal would’ve cut 10 seats for Idaho students in the WWAMI program beginning in the fall of 2027. Instead, it would expand placements with the University of Utah medical school for a net gain of 20 seats.

But a new amendment proposed Thursday would drop the requirement to cut seats with UW, instead saying that would be an option.

“Everybody is working together. So, right now, there is no intent of dropping those 10 seats,” said Sen. Kevin Cook (R-Idaho Falls).

Supporters of the bill want to grow the number of physician students to help increase the number of medical doctors in Idaho.

“We started this process, admittedly, out of some frustration with where we are in undergraduate medical education and not being able to grow our seats,” said Rep. Dustin Manwaring (R-Pocatello), the bill’s main sponsor.

WWAMI did not add 10 new seats as requested by state lawmakers two years ago. University of Washington also delayed signing an agreement that it would not use Idaho taxpayer dollars to fund abortion education.

“There’s been apologies for that and a commitment to do better going forward and we take them at their word,” Manwaring said.

Opponents worried prior versions could have actually left Idaho with fewer seats at medical schools in the near future since there were no guarantees the University of Utah could expand to the extent envisioned.

The bill first goes to the Senate floor for amendments. If they are approved by the Senate, the House would need to sign off before reaching the governor’s desk.

