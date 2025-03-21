North Idaho lawmakers introduce new abortion exceptions bill

State lawmakers introduced a bill Friday to include new exceptions to Idaho’s near total abortion ban, though it will not move forward this year.

Halting the bill’s progress was the only way Senate Republican leaders said they would allow it to be introduced.

“The Republican caucus and all of its members are pro-life and inside of that pro-life position are nuances,” said Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon (R-Rupert), noting that all of those nuances should be explored publicly.

The proposal would allow abortions when a fetus is diagnosed by two doctors that it could not survive outside the womb.

“The term does not include the numerous birth defects, chromosomal abnormalities, or genetic mutations that are compatible with extended survival after birth, such as Down syndrome,” the bill reads.

Pregnancy complications that would result in major physical health problems for the mother would also be covered, though it would not include psychiatric problems that could lead to her suicide.

“I do not believe in elective abortion, but I do believe in providing medical care for very particular situations that we’re trying to address,” said Sen. Jim Woodward (R-Sagle), one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

Rep. Mark Sauter (R-Sandpoint), who also partnered on the bill, briefly explained to the Senate State Affairs Committee that the main hospital in both of their districts closed its maternal care wing in 2023.

Since then, Sauter said three OB-GYNs left town, along with their only maternal fetal specialist whose emergency department doctor husband left as well.

Women in Sandpoint must drive more than an hour south to Coeur d’Alene to get this type of care.

As Sauter explained the situation, Senate Republican Leader Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian) cut off discussion by making a motion to introduce the legislation.

She later said, “I think this is an important conversation. I have many serious and grave concerns with the legislation as drafted.”

Dr. John Werdel, the former head of women’s services for St. Luke’s, helped draft the bill and later spoke to its purpose.

“Clearly defining maternal health risk is going to eliminate the majority of transports out of our state that are occurring now and these are emotionally and financially devastating consequences for families.”

He’s referring to several women who’ve had to be flown to hospitals elsewhere to receive an abortion due to Idaho’s near total ban on the procedure.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has called for making changes to the state's ban, though nothing significant has been introduced with the possibility of receiving a public hearing.

A pro-abortion rights group, Idahoans United for Women and Families, is currently circulating a proposed ballot initiative that would override the state's ban and place no limitations on a woman's access to getting an abortion or contraception.

