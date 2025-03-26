Capitol buzz: Lawmakers shave heads for breast cancer

Hair was flying everywhere at the Idaho legislature Tuesday, but not in the way you might think.

Rep. John Shirts (R-Weiser) had just received an award a couple hours earlier by the House pages. The high school staffers dubbed him as having the best head of hair out of all 70 lawmakers.

And it was all getting shaved off.

“Quickest haircut I’ve had in a long time,” said Shirts, who last shaved his head when he served in the Air Force.

“You’re going to have to put sunscreen on your head now,” advised his stylist at a salon a block away from the capitol building.

His salt and pepper locks lay scattered on the floor.

“Best hair no more,” Shirts said.

Rep. Mike Pohanka (R-Jerome), who helped organize the buzzcuts, quickly squatted next to Shirts, opened a plastic bag and grabbed handfuls of his hair.

“Hang on a second, I’ve got to get some of this,” said Pohanka, telling Shirts he had to “get this to the other [state representatives]” – many of whom are hirsutely challenged.

All of this is for Rep. Brooke Green (D-Boise), who’s been undergoing treatment for breast cancer since last year. She’s shaving her own head next week while she goes through another round of chemotherapy.

“Your hair!” Green said to Shirts after arriving at the salon. “I know, it’s gone,” Shirts replied.

“I love it,” said Green.

Green immediately hugged Shirts and the rest of the capitol crew who showed up on her behalf. She said the gesture means a lot to her.

Shirts said he’s happy to do it, noting his aunt is also fighting the disease right now.

“It’s a small thing,” he said. “We can support folks that we love and just stand with them in their difficult time.”

Green has been occasionally absent from the statehouse this session while getting treatment.

On Monday Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill she and others sponsored requiring insurance companies to cover advanced breast cancer screenings .

“Brooke, this is for you,” said Pohanka as he hopped in the chair.

Eight Republicans from districts across the state ended up with a close shave Tuesday, including Reps. Jeff Cornilles, (R-Nampa), Jaron Crane (R-Nampa), Dan Garner (R-Clifton), Jack Nelsen (R-Jerome), Mark Sauter (R-Sandpoint) and Josh Wheeler (R-Ammon).

With this week’s sunny warm spell in Boise, their domes might just share the same glint of gold as the eagle perched atop the Idaho Capitol.

