© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media

At Bernie Sanders and Charlie Kirk rallies, Idahoans share their thoughts

Boise State Public Radio News | By Jaime Geary
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:36 PM MDT
Jaime Geary
/
Boise State Public Radio

More than 12,000 people crowded into the Idaho Center Monday to hear Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at their “Fight Oligarchy” tour.

Boise State Students gathered in front of Charlie Kirk at his Turning Point USA rally in the intramural field. Kirk is sitting under a tent labelled "Prove Me Wrong."
Jaime Geary
/
Boise State Public Radio
Boise State University students gather at Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA rally.

And on Tueday, around 400 people turned out to hear far-right provocateur Charlie Kirk on the Boise State University campus for his "American Comeback" tour. Kirk is the co-founder of Turning Point USA, an advocacy group promoting conservative politics among young people.

Kirk, once a supporter of separation of church and state, now openly endorses Christian nationalism.

Jaime Geary was at both events, asking Idahoans from all over the state why they showed up.
Tags
Politics & Government Idaho PoliticsProtestSocial IssuesCommunityPolitical Parties
Jaime Geary
I’m a Boise-born writer who loves composing anything from horror screenplays to investigative news pieces. I’ve been writing movies and news stories ever since I made my first short films and news packages in 6th grade. I’m now in my junior year at Boise State University, pursuing a double major in Humanities & Cultural Studies and Film & Television Arts.
See stories by Jaime Geary

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate