At Bernie Sanders and Charlie Kirk rallies, Idahoans share their thoughts

More than 12,000 people crowded into the Idaho Center Monday to hear Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at their “Fight Oligarchy” tour.

Jaime Geary / Boise State Public Radio Boise State University students gather at Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA rally.

And on Tueday, around 400 people turned out to hear far-right provocateur Charlie Kirk on the Boise State University campus for his "American Comeback" tour. Kirk is the co-founder of Turning Point USA, an advocacy group promoting conservative politics among young people.

Kirk, once a supporter of separation of church and state, now openly endorses Christian nationalism.

Jaime Geary was at both events, asking Idahoans from all over the state why they showed up.