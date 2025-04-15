At Bernie Sanders and Charlie Kirk rallies, Idahoans share their thoughts
More than 12,000 people crowded into the Idaho Center Monday to hear Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at their “Fight Oligarchy” tour.
And on Tueday, around 400 people turned out to hear far-right provocateur Charlie Kirk on the Boise State University campus for his "American Comeback" tour. Kirk is the co-founder of Turning Point USA, an advocacy group promoting conservative politics among young people.
Kirk, once a supporter of separation of church and state, now openly endorses Christian nationalism.
Jaime Geary was at both events, asking Idahoans from all over the state why they showed up.