© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media

Listen live: NPR special report marking Trump's 100th day

By NPR Staff
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:13 PM MDT
NPR

Updated April 30, 2025 at 8:34 PM MDT

This live special has concluded.

NPR marks the first 100 days of President Trump's second term with a live two-hour special on Wednesday night starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tune in for a look back on what's changed since Trump was inaugurated in January. From immigration to the changing shape of the government, how has he made good on his campaign promises? Host Michel Martin, NPR correspondents and guests will also look at how shifting alliances, trade agreements and changes at the U.S. border have altered international relations.

Click on the audio button above to listen — or tune in on many public radio stations or in the NPR app. You can also tell your Alexa device to "Ask NPR to play Special Coverage."

More coverage from NPR :

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Politics & Government NPRDonald Trump
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate