Meridian Library Trustee candidates discuss library content restrictions

Early voting is underway for Ada County’s consolidated election on Tuesday, May 20. Some voters in Meridian will only have one race on their ballot, to determine the next library trustees.

There are four candidates running for two available trustee spots: Garrett Castle, Michael Hon, Phil Reynolds and incumbent Jeffrey Kohler. They all spoke at a town hall last week.

In 2023, Hon and Reynolds co-founded the Concerned Citizens of Meridian Group behind a petition to entirely dissolve the Meridian Library District. At the meeting, they both said they want to overhaul the library budget and restrict access to books they call “pornographic” and “obscene.”

Reynolds said he’s still concerned. “I want to focus on making sure that this library is safe for all children. I want to focus on the budget. Are the taxpayers’ dollars being spent wisely?”

Hon said young patrons still have access to YA books he says are inappropriate.“Now, what have they done about it? I don't know. Right. But when I'm elected, I'll find out.”

All candidates were asked about Idaho House Bill 710, a new law that requires libraries to restrict access to items deemed “harmful to minors.”

“Librarians do not give pornography to children. It doesn't happen,” Kohler said.

He said the library already complies with HB 710 and consults with a legal team when books are challenged.

“You have to keep in mind that libraries have been sued over the years on issues of censorship and of relocation that weren't followed correctly,” Kohler said.

The fourth candidate, Castle, said libraries are a space for free thought.

“I'll just be honest, team, that freedom has some cost to it. And what that cost is, is the fact that there may be materials you may not agree with on the shelf,” Castle said.

Voters can cast their early ballot through this Friday at designated locations. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at absentee drop boxes on Election Day

The winners will join a five-seat board of library trustees. A board member cannot unilaterally enforce budget or content restriction decisions without majority approval.

Editor's Note: A previous version of the audio story said absentee ballots can be dropped off at polling places on Election Day, and that one Meridian Library trustee seat is up for election. Absentee ballots can only be dropped of at absentee drop boxes on May 20. We also originally reported one seat was available, but there are two.