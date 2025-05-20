Nearly every county has something on the ballot in Idaho's consolidated election

From 8 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., polling locations are available across the state, as voters make choices in nearly every county in Idaho.

There are a total of 37 counties participating in the consolidated election, with various measures, such as a supplemental levy before voters in the Blackfoot School District, which is hoping for a $400,000 increase to the district’s school nutrition program.

Other elections include library trustee races in the Ada County Library System, plus another trustee election for the city of Meridian’s library system.