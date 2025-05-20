© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Nearly every county has something on the ballot in Idaho's consolidated election

Boise State Public Radio News | By Abigail Moody
Published May 20, 2025 at 4:58 AM MDT
From 8 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., polling locations are available across the state, as voters make choices in nearly every county in Idaho.

There are a total of 37 counties participating in the consolidated election, with various measures, such as a supplemental levy before voters in the Blackfoot School District, which is hoping for a $400,000 increase to the district’s school nutrition program.

Other elections include library trustee races in the Ada County Library System, plus another trustee election for the city of Meridian’s library system.

For information on polling locations and to see a sample ballot for your county, visit VoteIdaho.gov. All absentee ballots are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Politics & Government VotingElection DayAda County Elections
I am in my senior year at Boise State and joined BSPR in 2024 to learn more about journalism and its many avenues. I plan to use my educational background to cover stories in STEM fields, education and human histories/cultures. In my free time, I will be somewhere outside (hiking, trail running, swimming, etc), painting/sketching or cooking with my cats as my Sous-chefs.
