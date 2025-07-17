© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal Funding for Public Media is gone. Donate now

Idaho Dept. of Lands weighs hiking fire prevention surcharge

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published July 17, 2025 at 12:42 PM MDT
A fire burns in a forest full of green trees with white and grey smoking filling the top left of the photo.
Flick/NPS Climate Change Response

Owners of around 67,000 parcels in Idaho forestlands could soon have to pay more for state fire prevention services in the coming years.

The State Land Board signed off on a piece of proposed legislation from the Idaho Department of Lands earlier this week that would raise this surcharge from $40 up to $100.

The fee hasn’t changed since 2009. But Deputy Director Bill Haagenson said costs sure have.

“You can see a downtrend in our fire deficiency fund based on increasing expenditures and revenue not keeping pace with that,” he said during the board’s meeting Tuesday.

This surcharge only affects parcels of forestland with some kind of residential improvement on them. The state also doesn’t levy a fee if the land is already being taxed by another fire district.

Haagenson said the agency has had to cover some fire prevention expenses elsewhere in his budget since revenue from the fee has been flat.

He said that’s especially true in areas where cities meet Idaho’s vast wildlands.

“It affects us both on the suppression side and the preparedness side in terms of the equipment, the staff, the training, the things that we have to have ready to provide a robust initial attack response in the wildland-urban interface,” Haagenson said.

If approved by the legislature, the fee hike could raise up to $4 million annually.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government Wildfires 2025Idaho Department Of Lands2026 Legislature
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate