Wildfires 2025

Federal forecasters are warning that the fire season could be very active across broad swaths of our region this July and August.
In recent months, the U.S. Senate Budget Committee and the Federal Insurance Office have each released detailed data on insurance premiums, non-renewals and other key metrics. The advocacy groups Public Citizen and The Revolving Door Project brought that data to life with interactive maps.
New research shows that job growth in our region has been faster in areas with serious wildfire danger, a trend that raises the prospect of serious economic fallout from major blazes.
Much of southern Arizona and New Mexico are expected to see above average potential for wildfire in April.
In recent decades, wildfires have gotten larger and more intense. But new research looking at centuries of wildfires shows that, today’s blazes pale in comparison.
In a state known for its agriculture, wildfires can have devastating effects — many of which ranchers are still grappling with.