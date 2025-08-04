'Out of the Woods:' The story of Shasta Groene

It is one of the most heartbreaking crimes in our state’s history, and now New York Times bestselling author Gregg Olsen is telling the story through the eyes of its only survivor.

His new book, "Out of the Woods," follows the incredible journey of Shasta Groene, who was only eight-years-old in 2005 when she endured unthinkable trauma, and remarkably, she lived to tell the tale.

Gregg joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the case, the writing process, and the strength behind Shasta’s story.

