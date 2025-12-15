© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

How Seasonal Affective Disorder affects kids and where Idaho families can find help

By Samantha Wright
Published December 15, 2025 at 1:36 PM MST
iinesfreitas
/
Flickr

Sunrise today was at 8:11a.m. and the sun will set at 5:08 p.m. These shorter days can contribute to feelings of sadness, exhaustion and depression.

For people who experience Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, less sunlight can be one of the triggers for a type of depression that can include changes in appetite, weight gain and sleeping habits and can be especially hard on kids.

But SAD can be treated, and FYIdaho has resources for parents and their children. Brenda Wilson, the executive director of FYIdaho, joined Idaho Matters to tell us about them.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988. Find more information and resources here. You are not alone. 

Idaho Matters Mental Health
