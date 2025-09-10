Idaho officials react to fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

Idaho officials are reacting on social media to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. A person suspected in the shooting is now in custody, according to the Associated Press. No further information has been released.

All four members of Idaho's congressional delegation have posted publicly, asking for prayers for Kirk and his loved ones.

"Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and his family after today's sickening attack. Idahoans vehemently condemn this violence." Gov. Brad Little

"Charlie was a leader in the conservative political movement with many promising years to come. His assassination is a vile and reprehensible act of political violence. Charlie promoted open dialogue and invited conversation from people of all backgrounds—especially with those with whom he disagreed. This loss to the conservative movement is deep.



My heart, as well as many hundreds of thousands of others, breaks for his family as he cannot be replaced as a husband and a father. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife, Erika, and their two small children. May God hold them close." Sen. Mike Crapo

"Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk. Horrific acts of political violence must come to an end. Please join me and Vicki in praying for Charlie’s family, loved ones, and the countless people impacted by this tragic loss." Sen. Jim Risch

May God be with Charlie Kirk’s family. Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his wife, their daughters, and all his loved ones.



Every American should be outraged. Political violence has become far too common. Today’s sickening assassination must be condemned at every level. The radical rhetoric fueling this political mental illness must stop now.



Charlie Kirk was an American hero. May he rest in peace. Congressman Mike Simpson

America lost a true, rare patriot today.



Charlie Kirk was a man of sincere faith, a husband, a father, and deeply loved this country.



My heart and prayers go out to Erika, their two children, and family. Rep. Russ Fulcher

"I was shocked and saddened today to learn of the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. I had the privilege of getting to know Charlie over the years and found him to be not only an incredible American patriot, but one of the most genuinely kind people in the political arena.



Charlie Kirk was a husband, father, and devoted Christian. His faith was everything to him. He adored his family, his lovely wife Erika and their two darling children. He will be greatly missed, not only by those who knew him, but by countless young people who he devoted his life to shepherding." Dorothy Moon, Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman

"At moments like this, we must come together as Americans to reject hate and division. The death of Charlie Kirk is a tragic reminder that violence can never replace dialogue or democracy. Our hearts go out to the children who lost a father, the wife who lost a husband, and the rest of Mr. Kirk’s family." Idaho Democratic Party

This is still a breaking news story. Follow NPR for the latest on the shooting.