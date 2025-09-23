Gov. Little orders revamp of nuclear energy task force

Gov. Brad Little is rebranding an existing nuclear energy task force in part to market Idaho as a hub for the industry.

The move, announced at the Idaho National Laboratory Monday, comes as the Trump administration seeks to make the regulatory process faster and cheaper for new reactors.

The executive order tasks the group with making recommendations on “spent nuclear fuel, fuel creation, enhancement, and minimization, opportunities for Idaho to collaborate with other nuclear-advanced states,” among others.

Little wants to capitalize on the momentum pushing the sector forward as demand for cheap power grows.

“That’s been taking place over the last few years and it’s our responsibility to make sure we continue to be the preferred energy solution to people’s concern about where we go in this country,” he said.

Little said the permitting process has historically been overly burdensome. It includes numerous safety checks for the same project.

“The redundancy is not a bad thing, but it was the time it took to approve that redundancy that was killing the industry.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox joined Little at the INL as part of his focus to champion nuclear energy in western states.

“We cannot move at the speed of government. We can’t move at the speed we’ve been moving in the past. We really have to hyperscale,” Cox said.

Idaho currently uses no nuclear energy to power the state.

INL has already or soon will help launch multiple reactor projects for private companies testing their feasibility.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio