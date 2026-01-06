© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Rural Idaho counties seeing changes crucial to the future of the state

Published January 6, 2026 at 1:21 PM MST
FILE -In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2010, file photo. Monte McMillan cuts wheat with his combine, on his farmland near Moscow, Idaho, which is shown in the background. Low interest rates have encouraged farmers to expand their holdings over the past five years.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
FILE -In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2010, file photo. Monte McMillan cuts wheat with his combine, on his farmland near Moscow, Idaho, which is shown in the background. Low interest rates have encouraged farmers to expand their holdings over the past five years.

Over a 20 year period ending in 2023, Idaho's population grew about three times faster than the U.S. average. With that growth came a lot of changes to the Gem State, especially in rural areas.

Rural counties are aging rapidly, the cost of housing has shot up and there's a shortage of workers. All these issues are changing the rural character of our state and tracking those changes are crucial to the future of Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Labor has released its 2025 Profile of Rural Idaho, an update to its 2005 look at the Economic and Social Trends Shaping the Rural Populations of Idaho.

Lisa Grigg and Seth Harrington, labor economists with the Idaho Department of Labor and co-authors of the report, joined Idaho Matters to break it down.

Idaho Matters RuralIdaho Department of Labor
