Food assistance resources and stories from across Idaho
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: November 12, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 12, 2025 at 1:19 PM MST
FILE - A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is pictured at International Community Health Services, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, file)
Lindsey Wasson/AP
/
AP
FILE - A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is pictured at International Community Health Services, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, file)

Canada has officially lost its measles elimination status after more than a year of ongoing outbreaks. That means measles is once again considered to be spreading there regularly and that’s raising concerns on our side of the border as well.

And flu season is heating up with a nasty strain heading our way. Plus, some big news in regards to treatment for menopause.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak" joined Idaho Matters to talk about the health news making headlines.

Measles Flu
