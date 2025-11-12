Amid SNAP reductions, Boise State students use campus food pantry

130,000 Idahoans who rely on SNAP food stamp benefits have turned to community food banks and other local support since benefits stalled on Nov. 1.

On Wednesday, Idaho began issuing partial SNAP food assistance benefits after they were paused during the ongoing government shutdown. But demand at local food pantries continues.

Alfredo Ibarra is one of 30 people standing in line at Boise State’s campus food pantry scheduled to open at 11 a.m. The line wrapped around the door and down a hallway.

The Junior waited with his mother and infant brother. He’s the oldest of five siblings and said that with SNAP gone, the pantry is helping his family keep access to food.

“You know, going from $50 expenditures a month to $100, $120 … the loss of SNAP was pretty devastating. And the food pantry has really opened doors for us in terms of just being able to eat healthily as well as eat, period,” said Ibarra.

The pantry saw about 1,500 visits the first week of November when SNAP benefits were cut. It opened in 2018 and serves an estimated 6,000 students each month.

Food pantry manager Emily Hester said the number of students has risen steadily over the years.

“The need and the demand has always been there … but I'm sure as the month goes on and resources are thin, we'll probably see an increase in student usage,” said Hester.

Students enrolled in at least one credit can visit as many times as they like per day and take any food supplies and hygiene products they need. All the pantry requires is for students to scan their ID.

Most products are supplied by local grocery stores, food banks and nonprofit organizations. The pantry has served 346,000 pounds of food since January. Boise State said the Idaho Foodbank is increasing its contributions to meet rising demand.

Hester says the pantry is a source of joy for students.

“It can really brighten a day of a student when they're able to come in and maybe get a cake for their roommate's birthday or, you know, have coffee creamer to go with their coffee in the morning,” said Hester.

On Wednesday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare told Boise State Public Radio that Idaho will finish releasing partial benefits to all eligible households by the end of this week.