The role of media literacy, dialogue and civic engagement in reclaiming a shared reality

In an age of misinformation, polarization, and shrinking trust in news and institutions, how can we rebuild meaningful public conversation? This event shares an open discussion about the media we consume, share, and how we make sense of information.

At a panel discussion presented by the Idaho Media Initiative, students, journalists, and media scholars explored the role of media literacy, dialogue, and civic engagement in strengthening democracy, as well as what it will take to bridge divides and reclaim a shared reality.

The event was recorded on Nov. 12, 2025, at Boise State University.

Panelists:

• Sam Martin – Boise State University School of Public Service

• Scott McIntosh – Idaho Statesman

• Emily Carmela Nelson – The Arbiter

• Isaac Castellano – Boise State University School of Public Service

Moderated by Seth Ashley – Boise State University Dept. of Communication