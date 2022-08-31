Former Idaho lawmaker to spend up to 20 years in prison for raping an intern

Aaron von Ehlinger, the former Republican state representative from Lewiston, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with a minimum of eight years incarcerated after a jury convicted him of raping a teenage legislative intern earlier this summer.

He could have faced up to life in prison on the felony charge.

Jane Doe, the victim who Boise State Public Radio isn’t naming, spoke for a few minutes through a previously recorded audio file.

“I have sudden panic every time I hear his name,” Doe said, adding she’s never felt more “ashamed” and “belittled” in her life.

Von Ehlinger “felt so entitled to my body that he took it upon himself to gratify his deviant sexual desires” that he forced her to perform oral sex that night, she said.

“I hope he rots in pieces behind those cold metal bars.”

Wearing an orange jumpsuit, von Ehlinger gave no noticeable reaction when Judge Michael Reardon handed down the sentence.

Shortly before, he pleaded for leniency while maintaining his innocence.

“My commitment to being a law abiding citizen did not change on March 9 and it has not changed to this day,” von Ehlinger said.

Doe reported the rape shortly after it occurred on March 9, 2021, just months after von Ehlinger won his seat as a freshman state lawmaker.

After reviewing von Ehlinger’s criminal history, which included alcohol and driving offenses, Reardon said he concluded that he sees himself as both a “victim and a hero.”

“Frankly, I don’t see you as either of those,” Reardon said, saying von Ehlinger “disrespected and denigrated” Jane Doe throughout the past year.

“I can’t think of Rehabilitation as a realistic objective of sentencing,” said Reardon. “You have a pattern of explaining, excusing, deflecting and blaming others for the circumstances you find yourself in.”

After having brief conversations over the course of a few weeks, von Ehlinger and Doe went to dinner at a Boise restaurant a short drive away from the apartment where von Ehlinger was staying.

Afterwards, they returned to his apartment, began kissing and that’s when Doe said he forced her to perform oral sex against her will.

