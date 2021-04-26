© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
City Club Of Boise

City Club Of Boise - Redistricting In Idaho

Published April 26, 2021 at 10:26 AM MDT
City Club of Boise
Gary Moncrief and Jim Jones discuss redistricting legislative boundaries in Idaho with new 2020 Census data.

U.S. Census figures arriving soon will show significant population growth confined to a small number of Idaho’s counties. New district boundaries for the Idaho legislature must be drawn to even out the representation within a required range of difference. These realities mean there will be winners and losers and court challenges.

Guests were former Idaho Attorney General and Idaho Supreme Court Justice, Jim Jones, and retired Boise State Political Science Professor Gary Moncrief. The moderator was City Club of Boise programs committee member Sue Reents.

