City Club Of Boise - Redistricting In Idaho

U.S. Census figures arriving soon will show significant population growth confined to a small number of Idaho’s counties. New district boundaries for the Idaho legislature must be drawn to even out the representation within a required range of difference. These realities mean there will be winners and losers and court challenges.

Guests were former Idaho Attorney General and Idaho Supreme Court Justice, Jim Jones, and retired Boise State Political Science Professor Gary Moncrief. The moderator was City Club of Boise programs committee member Sue Reents.