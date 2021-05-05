City Club Of Boise - 4th Marilyn Shuler Human Rights Forum

At the City Club of Boise's Fourth Annual Marilyn Shuler Forum on Human Rights, we learn from Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center, which has been at the center of this work in Idaho for many years. The forum also welcomed two new and emerging voices in Idaho's push for human rights, equality and inclusion: Whitney Mestelle, a founder and leader of the BIPOC-led Inclusive Idaho, and Estefania Mondragon, executive director of PODER Idaho, which stands for Protecting our Dreams and Empowering Our Resilience. The moderator was City Club Vice President Mike Satz.

The City Club also heard from a senior at Idaho Fine Arts Academy in Eagle, ID who helped make her school community better and raised funds for underprivileged girls at Caring Hearts School in Kenya.

