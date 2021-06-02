City Club Of Boise - Aftermath Of The 2021 Idaho Legislative Session

Idaho's Republican-dominated Legislature took on property taxes, "critical race theory," education funding, public health, the separation of powers and much, much more this winter and spring. An unplanned but unsurprising two-week break to stifle a COVID outbreak in the Statehouse helped turn this into the longest session in Idaho history, and it was also one of the most controversial sessions in recent memory.

What actually happened in the 2021 Idaho Legislature, what impacts on Idaho life can we expect, and what are the political ramifications of it all? A panel of reporters and editorial writers offered their insights and expertise in our annual post-legislative discussion.

Moderated by Kevin Richert from Idaho Ed News with panelists Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press, Hayat Norimine and Scott McIntosh from the Idaho Statesman, and Clark Corbin of the Idaho Capital Sun.

