City Club Of Boise - Policing And Race

Recent events have focused national attention on the role of police, policing, racism, and race, and the topic engenders fierce opinions and politicization. This expert panel will address policing's past in the United States and offer reflections about how the Boise Police Department has dealt with historic mistrust. The City Club of Boise hosted a virtual panel discussion examining the complex history of race and policing in the United States, reimagining our future, and offering ideas on how Idaho can take the lead.

Panelists:

Lorenzo M. Boyd, Ph.D., Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion/Chief Diversity Officer, University of New Haven

Ryan Lee, Chief, Boise Police

Leo Morales, Executive Director, ACLU of Idaho

Moderator - Shaakirrah Sanders, Law Professor at the University of Idaho