City Club Of Boise - 2021 Boise City Council Candidate Forum
During the 2020 legislative session, the State passed a bill (HB413) requiring cities with populations over 100,000 people to create districts for City Council elections. For the upcoming 2021 election, Boise City Council seats 1, 3, and 5 will be up for election using the new geographic districts and for two-year terms. Click here for an interactive map to find your district based on your address: https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/city-council/city-council-election-districts/#Maps
The forum was moderated by Dr. Stephanie Witt, Professor in the Master of Public Administration (MPA) and Political Science programs at Boise State University. All candidates who are in 2021 Boise City Council election contests were invited to participate in the forum.
Listen below to the candidates by district -
District 1: Laura Metzler & Luci Willits
District 3: Greg MacMillan, Lisa Sanchez, Maria Santa-Cruz Cernik, & Nicholas Domeny
District 5: candidates Crispin Gravatt, Holli Woodings, Katie Fite & Steve Madden