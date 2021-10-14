City Club Of Boise - 2021 Boise City Council Candidate Forum

During the 2020 legislative session, the State passed a bill (HB413) requiring cities with populations over 100,000 people to create districts for City Council elections. For the upcoming 2021 election, Boise City Council seats 1, 3, and 5 will be up for election using the new geographic districts and for two-year terms. Click here for an interactive map to find your district based on your address: https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/city-council/city-council-election-districts/#Maps

The forum was moderated by Dr. Stephanie Witt, Professor in the Master of Public Administration (MPA) and Political Science programs at Boise State University. All candidates who are in 2021 Boise City Council election contests were invited to participate in the forum.

Listen below to the candidates by district -

District 1: Laura Metzler & Luci Willits

CCB21.10.14BoiseCouncilDist1.mp3 Listen • 19:54

District 3: Greg MacMillan, Lisa Sanchez, Maria Santa-Cruz Cernik, & Nicholas Domeny

CCB21.10.14BoiseCouncilDist3.mp3 Listen • 35:12

District 5: candidates Crispin Gravatt, Holli Woodings, Katie Fite & Steve Madden