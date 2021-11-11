City Club of Boise - The Future of the Idaho Republican Party

Has the Republican Party changed from the days of George H. W. Bush and Phil Batt? What does the future of the National and Idaho State Republican Party look like? Will it look more like the Grand Old Party of past years, or like the Idaho Freedom Foundation Party, the Party of Trump, or are these the same?

City Club of Boise welcomed two prominent Idaho Republicans, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and former Idaho State and US Congressman Raul Labrador for this virtual forum moderated by Jen Schneider, Interim Associate Dean, Boise State's School of Public Service.