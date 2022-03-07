City Club of Boise - Preserving Democracy Through Civil Discourse

This virtual forum was a discussion about the "Perceptions of Democracy" survey. Researchers polled 1,899 adults in Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming to find out how they feel about the state of democracy in America, perceptions on common ground, media and misinformation, the 2020 election and views on the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The study is part of the Democracy Project, an initiative of the Frank Church Institute at Boise State University.

Panelists:

Rod Gramer, Idaho Business for Education President and CEO

Vanessa Crossgrove Fry, Interim Director, Idaho Policy Institute

Moderator:

Jen Schneider, City Club board member and Interim Associate Dean, School of Public Service, Boise State University