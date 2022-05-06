City Club of Boise - GOP Candidates for Idaho Attorney General

Since 2003, incumbent Lawrence Wasden has been the Attorney General of Idaho and he hopes to secure a 6th term in office in this November's election. During this City Club of Boise virtual forum we hear from the Republican candidates for AG and they share their thoughts on the role of Idaho's top attorney and it's responsibilities to lawmakers, the Governor, and the state's constitution.

Wasden and fellow GOP candidates, former U.S. Representative from Idaho Raúl R. Labrador and Lawyer from Coeur d'Alene Arthur ("Art") Macomber fielded questions from moderator Greg Hahn and forum attendees about the increasingly contentious role in Idaho's state government. Idaho's primary election is May 17, 2022.

