City Club of Boise - Micro-lending for Immigrants in the Treasure Valley

Published May 10, 2022 at 2:03 PM MDT
CCB 2022-05-09 Screenshot.jpg
City Club of Boise

The City Club hosted an informative panel discussion with local experts and loan recipients on the impact of loans beyond the recipients and support beyond the actual loan.

Economic Opportunity (EO) by the non-profit organization Jannus is a program with a mission to empower the underserved to achieve economic mobility through individualized services and support. The discussion explored microfinance and its impact on individuals, families, and communities like ours as well as the the challenges of microfinancing and what it takes to operate a program like EO, including costs, public support, and strategic partnerships. In 2021, EO was awarded the Open for Business Grant by Wells Fargo to help build the capacity needed for providing technical assistance to small businesses, a critical component to client success.

Panelists:

Brandon Meredith- Mountain Region VP, Wells Fargo

Kibrom Milash- Owner, Kibrom’s Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant

Kelli Parker- Director, Economic Opportunity, Jannus Org.

Klaudia Saric- Business Development Specialist, EO Jannus Org.

Tara Wolfson- Director, Idaho Office of Refugees

Moderator: Greg Hahn

City Club Of Boise Economic OpportunityJannusRefugees