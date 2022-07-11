City Club Of Boise - Hidden Histories: The Japanese Experience in Idaho

City Club of Boise attendees learned about the experiences that Japanese Americans faced in Idaho, including the Minidoka site, Executive Order 9066, and current Minidoka National Historic Site, visitor’s center, and Friends of Minidoka. Karen Hirai Olen, survivor of the site, shared her recollection of experiences as a young girl and about efforts to protect the site of the internment camp.

Speakers:

Kurt Ikeda

Director of Interpretation and Education, Minidoka National Historic Site

Robyn Achilles

Executive Director, Friends of Minidoka

Karen Hirai Olen

Minidoka survivor

(Please note the available audio file has poor audio quality due to issues with the primary recording of the event)

