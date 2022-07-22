© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - John C. Wagner - Director of Idaho National Laboratory

Published July 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM MDT
John C. Wagner is the director of the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and has been the director since 2016, he also is the President of Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC.

INL employs more than 5,000 employees including engineers, scientists and cybersecurity experts and has an annual budget of over $1 billion
dollars and mission is to establish a clean, resilient, and secure energy future.

Founded in 1949, the site was established as a nuclear reactor testing site and its mission now also includes national and homeland security, and energy and environmental science and technology.

