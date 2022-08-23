© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club of Boise logo.jpeg
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Infrastructure in Idaho

Published August 23, 2022 at 9:04 AM MDT
CCB22.08.18.jpg
Erik Jones
/
Boise State Public Radio
Moderator Kâren Sander and panelists: Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, Kelley Packer, Matt Stoll, Wayne Hammon

According to the Governor's Office, Idaho will end the 2022 budget cycle with an estimated $2 billion surplus, a portion which will be dedicated to infrastructure improvements statewide. In addition, Idaho will receive an estimated $3 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The funding comes at a critical time for our state - while we have seen unprecedented growth, Idaho’s infrastructure has not kept pace. In fact, Idaho scored a C- in the American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) Report Card for infrastructure.

Areas of discussion included in the forum: repairing and rebuilding our roads and bridges, improving Idaho’s airports, expanding broadband coverage, improving public transportation, electric vehicle charging network, preparation of infrastructure for the impacts of climate change, cyber-attacks and extreme weather events and improving water infrastructure among others.  

Panelists:
Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, Deputy Chief of Staff-Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, Governor Little
Kelley Packer, Executive Director, Association of Idaho Cities
Matt Stoll, Executive Director, Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS)
Wayne Hammon, Chief Executive Officer, Idaho Associated General Contractors

Moderated by Kâren Sander

Tags

City Club Of Boise InfrastructurePublic TransportationIdaho Department of TransportationFederal GovernmentBrad Little