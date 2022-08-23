City Club of Boise - Infrastructure in Idaho

According to the Governor's Office, Idaho will end the 2022 budget cycle with an estimated $2 billion surplus, a portion which will be dedicated to infrastructure improvements statewide. In addition, Idaho will receive an estimated $3 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The funding comes at a critical time for our state - while we have seen unprecedented growth, Idaho’s infrastructure has not kept pace. In fact, Idaho scored a C- in the American Society of Civil Engineers' (ASCE) Report Card for infrastructure.

Areas of discussion included in the forum: repairing and rebuilding our roads and bridges, improving Idaho’s airports, expanding broadband coverage, improving public transportation, electric vehicle charging network, preparation of infrastructure for the impacts of climate change, cyber-attacks and extreme weather events and improving water infrastructure among others.

Panelists:

Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, Deputy Chief of Staff-Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, Governor Little

Kelley Packer, Executive Director, Association of Idaho Cities

Matt Stoll, Executive Director, Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS)

Wayne Hammon, Chief Executive Officer, Idaho Associated General Contractors

Moderated by Kâren Sander