© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club of Boise logo.jpeg
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Ada County Commission Candidates

Published October 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM MDT
City Club of Boise logo.jpeg

The City Club of Boise, League of Women Voters of Idaho, and Boise State Public Radio's Idaho Matters partnered to host a forum for the candidates for Ada County Commissioner moderated by Idaho Matters host Gemma Gaudette.

The mission of the Commissioners:
"We are partners and leaders in our communities. Our decisions are informed by a commitment to protecting the quality of life of every resident of Ada County in a fiscally responsible manner." https://adacounty.id.gov/commissioners/

Candidates:

District 3: 1 vacancy, 2-year term

  • Tom Dayley – REP
  • Anthony (Tony) Jones – IND
  • Patricia Nilsson – DEM

District 2: 1 vacancy, 4-year term

  • Rod W Beck – REP (Incumbent & Chair of the Ada Co. Commissioners)
  • Stan Ridgeway – DEM

Tags
City Club Of Boise City Club Of BoiseAda County Commission