City Club of Boise - Ada County Commission Candidates
The City Club of Boise, League of Women Voters of Idaho, and Boise State Public Radio's Idaho Matters partnered to host a forum for the candidates for Ada County Commissioner moderated by Idaho Matters host Gemma Gaudette.
The mission of the Commissioners:
"We are partners and leaders in our communities. Our decisions are informed by a commitment to protecting the quality of life of every resident of Ada County in a fiscally responsible manner." https://adacounty.id.gov/commissioners/
Candidates:
District 3: 1 vacancy, 2-year term
- Tom Dayley – REP
- Anthony (Tony) Jones – IND
- Patricia Nilsson – DEM
District 2: 1 vacancy, 4-year term
- Rod W Beck – REP (Incumbent & Chair of the Ada Co. Commissioners)
- Stan Ridgeway – DEM