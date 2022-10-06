City Club of Boise - Ada County Commission Candidates

The City Club of Boise, League of Women Voters of Idaho, and Boise State Public Radio's Idaho Matters partnered to host a forum for the candidates for Ada County Commissioner moderated by Idaho Matters host Gemma Gaudette.

The mission of the Commissioners:

"We are partners and leaders in our communities. Our decisions are informed by a commitment to protecting the quality of life of every resident of Ada County in a fiscally responsible manner." https://adacounty.id.gov/commissioners/

Candidates:

District 3: 1 vacancy, 2-year term



Tom Dayley – REP

Anthony (Tony) Jones – IND

Patricia Nilsson – DEM

District 2: 1 vacancy, 4-year term

