City Club of Boise - U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit

On June 15, 2022, Joshua D. Hurwit was sworn in as the 32nd presidentially-appointed United States Attorney for the District of Idaho.

He was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the United States Senate. Mr. Hurwit joined the District Office in 2012 as an Assistant United States Attorney.

He has investigated and prosecuted financial crimes, public corruption cases, environmental crimes, cases brought under the RICO Act, and drug and firearms offenses.

In 2015, Mr. Hurwit received the Director’s Award for Excellence by a Litigative Team for his work as part of the team that successfully prosecuted United States v. Swenson et al., the securities and wire fraud case arising from the collapse of DBSI, Inc.