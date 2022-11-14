© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Housing for Wellbeing and Economic Prosperity

Published November 14, 2022 at 12:41 PM MST
City Club of Boise

Housing provides a foundation for social and economic mobility while homelessness and housing instability come at a high cost to the people they affect and the communities in which they live.
Academics and practitioners discussed the relationship between homelessness and housing, examining their interconnected issues, and also to propose solutions.

Speakers:

Gregg Colburn, an assistant professor of real estate in the University of Washington’s College of Built Environments.

Gerald M. Hunter, president and executive director of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA).

Ali Rabe is the Executive Director at Jesse Tree.

Caleb Roope is President and CEO at The Pacific Companies

Moderator: City Club board member Dr. Vanessa Crossgrove Fry, interim director at the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State University

With a welcome and introduction from Boise Mayor McLean.

City Club Of Boise Affordable Housing