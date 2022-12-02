City Club of Boise - Responding to Idaho's Behavioral Health Needs: Policy & Programmatic Solutions

Idaho's behavioral health system gaps are not a new topic of conversation in our community, and over the last 2+ years the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated both. The Idaho Behavioral Health Council, with representation from all three branches of government, launched in 2020 and has since identified some of the the needs of behavioral health systems.

The Council has strong legislative approval of several priorities in the 2022 Legislative Session. The forum explored the ongoing work of the Idaho Behavioral Health Council, implementation of the new 988 Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline platform, current behavioral health trends, and innovative approaches providers are implementing to address current behavioral health needs.

Panel:

Lee Flinn, Director, Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline

Representative Brooke Green, Senior Transportation Planner with Ada County Highway District (ACHD) and Idaho State Representative

Heidi Hart, CEO, Terry Reilly Health Services

Representative Laurie Lickley, Idaho House of Representatives

Moderator: City Club forums committee member Corey Surber, Director of State Advocacy for Saint Alphonsus

