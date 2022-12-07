© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Climate, Health and Idaho's Economy

Published December 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM MST
City Club of Boise

Changes in temperature, precipitation, and snowpack connect with Idaho’s major economic sectors and the health of Idahoans. In this virtual City Club Forum researchers and practitioners surveyed some changes expected for Idaho’s climate and shared how these changes pose risks and opportunities for Idahoans’ health and healthcare economy.

See the slideshow referenced during the first half of the program here.

Panelists:

Heather Kimmel, Division Director, Health Promotions, American Lung Association

Dr. William G. Weppner, Primary Care Internal Medicine, Boise VA Medical Center

Dr. Laura Laumatia, Environmental Programs Manager, Coeur d’Alene Tribe

Dr. Leda Kobziar, Associate Professor, Wildland Fire Science, University of Idaho

Moderator: City Club Board Member Dr. Katherine Himes, Director of the McClure Center for Public Policy Research at the University of Idaho.

