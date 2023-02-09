© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
City Club of Boise - Contextualizing Reproductive Health in Idaho After the Dobbs Opinion

Published February 9, 2023 at 10:13 AM MST
The Idaho Supreme Court’s 3-2 decision in January 2023 validated the state’s three abortion bans, including one that outlaws the procedure from conception. The ruling from Idaho's highest Judiciary followed the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs that overturned Roe v. Wade. This City Club forum addressed Idaho abortion law from three professional perspectives, and fielded questions about the controversial and critical topic with respect to state and federal regulations.

Speakers:

Dr. Loren Colson, family practitioner and family physician at Full Circle Health, member of Idaho Coalition for Safe Reproductive Health Care, and part of the IMA Women’s Health Subcommittee

Prof. McKay Cunningham, published constitutional law scholar, The College of Idaho

Wendy Olson, former US attorney for Idaho and current partner at Stoel Rives, LLP

Moderator: Latonia Haney Keith, City Club board member, attorney, and Vice President at The College of Idaho

