© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club of Boise logo.jpeg
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - The Bear River Massacre - A Shoshone History

Published March 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST
ccb_logo1.jpg

Darren Parry is the 2023 Spring Practitioner-In-Residence at Utah State University. He is also the author of The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History. His lecture “History, Healing, and Re-story-ation.”

In a forum at the Idaho State Museum Parry told the City Club the story of the Bear River Massacre, a defining moment for the Northwestern band of the Shoshone Nation. Parry says the massacre did not trap the Shoshone people in death but offered them a chance of rebirth, stating “My message is one of hope and of peace in the face of violence. What emerges from the margins of these stories is a poignant reminder of the resilience of a people.”

The former Chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, Parry currently serves on the Board of Directors for the American West Heritage Center, in Wellsville, Utah, and also on the Utah Humanities Board and the PBS Utah Board of Directors.

Tags
City Club Of Boise Shoshone-BannockCity Club Of BoiseAmerican Indians