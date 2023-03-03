City Club of Boise - The Bear River Massacre - A Shoshone History

Darren Parry is the 2023 Spring Practitioner-In-Residence at Utah State University. He is also the author of The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History. His lecture “History, Healing, and Re-story-ation.”

In a forum at the Idaho State Museum Parry told the City Club the story of the Bear River Massacre, a defining moment for the Northwestern band of the Shoshone Nation. Parry says the massacre did not trap the Shoshone people in death but offered them a chance of rebirth, stating “My message is one of hope and of peace in the face of violence. What emerges from the margins of these stories is a poignant reminder of the resilience of a people.”

The former Chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, Parry currently serves on the Board of Directors for the American West Heritage Center, in Wellsville, Utah, and also on the Utah Humanities Board and the PBS Utah Board of Directors.