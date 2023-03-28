City Club of Boise - The Power, Peril, and Promise of Boise’s Creative Economy

Boise’s creative economy - businesses and non-profits that produce creative goods or services such as films, concerts, advertising, cuisine, architecture, visual art, and performances – adds to the dynamic character and economic growth of Idaho’s capital city. Bouncing back from closures and layoffs of the pandemic, Boise’s creative businesses and non-profits face new issues such as rising rents and attraction and retention of talent.

How do we invest in the city's authentic character while innovating and challenging creative norms in an ever-changing place?

For this City Club of Boise forum, creative industry leaders discuss the evolution of Southern Idaho’s creative business and urban environments and the shifting audiences and clients they serve.

Panelists:

Dr. Amanda Ashley - Professor, Urban Studies and Community Development, Director, School of the Arts, Boise State University

Eric Gilbert - Co-Founder of Treefort and Owner of Duck Club

Sean Keithly - Economic Development Director, City of Boise, Office of the Mayor

Kris Komori - Co-Owner of KIN, five-time James Beard Award nominee

Moderator: City Club board member Dr. Vanessa Fry - Director at the Idaho Policy Institute at Boise State University