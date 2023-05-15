City Club of Boise - Idaho’s Record on Housing, Race and Intergenerational Wealth

There are a lot of theories that attempt to explain the racial wealth gap. But in nearly all of them, housing is key. If lower and middle income families are boxed out of homeownership, accruing intergenerational wealth is unlikely, and a host of negative consequences follow. This panel explored the history of racial housing discrimination in Idaho and a few efforts to address it.

Speakers:

Idaho Senator Melissa Wintrow

McKay Cunningham, College of Idaho

Student Representatives from the Redline Research Team, College of Idaho:

Kelvin Sakyi

Arantza Teres-Martinez

Christopher Truksa

Moderator:

Latonia Haney Keith