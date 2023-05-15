© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
City Club of Boise - Idaho’s Record on Housing, Race and Intergenerational Wealth

Published May 15, 2023 at 12:33 PM MDT
There are a lot of theories that attempt to explain the racial wealth gap. But in nearly all of them, housing is key. If lower and middle income families are boxed out of homeownership, accruing intergenerational wealth is unlikely, and a host of negative consequences follow. This panel explored the history of racial housing discrimination in Idaho and a few efforts to address it.

Speakers:
Idaho Senator Melissa Wintrow
McKay Cunningham, College of Idaho

Student Representatives from the Redline Research Team, College of Idaho:
Kelvin Sakyi
Arantza Teres-Martinez
Christopher Truksa

Moderator:
Latonia Haney Keith

