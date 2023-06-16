City Club of Boise - Sharing Public Lands, Parks and Resources

Idaho offers many treasured public parks and land to camp, hike, bike, or float, hunt, or fish. It’s part of why we love living here. But it’s no secret that our public lands and outdoor recreational resources have become crowded, even more so due to the pandemic that inspired people to venture into the outdoors. Public land and recreation managers are making tough decisions for managing traffic and use - and they are also working on solutions.

The City Club convened a conversation about the increased use of our outdoor spaces, and the way Idaho is innovating and investing in ways to manage it. How will the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation will leverage the $100 million to expand capacity and enhance accommodations to keep up with record attendance at our state’s parks?

Panelists:



Susan Buxton: Director, Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation

Doug Holloway: Parks and Recreation Director, City of Boise

Everardo Santillan: Recreation Director, Boise National Forest

Moderator: Todd Dvorak

