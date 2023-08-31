City Club of Boise - The Possibilities and Pitfalls of AI
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has dominated headlines since ChatGPT hit the scene last December. Now, heavyweights like Google, Apple and Microsoft are moving rapidly to integrate AI into our tech-driven lives. From term papers to deep fakes to national security – generative AI and machine learning are the future. But, what kind of future will it be?
Panelists:
Will Goodman -- Chief Technology Officer, Boise School District
Crissie Hoskins - Creative Director, Stoltz Marketing Group
Josh Johnston - V.P. AI and Machine Learning, Equifax, Inc.
Toussaint L. Myricks - Senior Software Commercialization Manager, INL