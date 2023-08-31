© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
City Club of Boise - The Possibilities and Pitfalls of AI

Published August 31, 2023 at 10:32 AM MDT
Erik Jones
/
Boise State Public Radio

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has dominated headlines since ChatGPT hit the scene last December. Now, heavyweights like Google, Apple and Microsoft are moving rapidly to integrate AI into our tech-driven lives. From term papers to deep fakes to national security – generative AI and machine learning are the future. But, what kind of future will it be?

Panelists:

Will Goodman -- Chief Technology Officer, Boise School District 
Crissie Hoskins - Creative Director, Stoltz Marketing Group
Josh Johnston - V.P. AI and Machine Learning, Equifax, Inc.
Toussaint L. Myricks - Senior Software Commercialization Manager, INL

