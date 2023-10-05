© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
City Club of Boise
City Club of Boise - 2023 Boise Mayoral Candidates

Published October 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM MDT
Julie Luchetta
Boise State Public Radio
Candidates for Boise Mayor from L-R: Aaron Reis, Mike Masterson, Joe Evans, Lauren McLean

The City Club of Boise welcomed candidates for Boise Mayor to speak about their visions for the future of the capital of one of America's fastest growing states. Included on the forum were Incumbent Mayor Lauren McLean, former Chief of Police Mike Masterson, Joe Evans and Aaron Reis.

The conversation ranged from the rapid increase in cost of living in Boise in recent years, to concerns about Boise's Police Department, the update to the city's zoning code and how to support the houseless people.

The forum was moderated by McKay Cunningham Director, On-Campus Experiential Learning at the College of Idaho.

City Club Of Boise City Club Of BoiseBoise MayorLauren McLean

