City Club of Boise - 2023 Boise Mayoral Candidates

The City Club of Boise welcomed candidates for Boise Mayor to speak about their visions for the future of the capital of one of America's fastest growing states. Included on the forum were Incumbent Mayor Lauren McLean, former Chief of Police Mike Masterson, Joe Evans and Aaron Reis.

The conversation ranged from the rapid increase in cost of living in Boise in recent years, to concerns about Boise's Police Department, the update to the city's zoning code and how to support the houseless people.

The forum was moderated by McKay Cunningham Director, On-Campus Experiential Learning at the College of Idaho.