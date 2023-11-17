City Club of Boise - Forum on the 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment

Idaho's largest health care organizations have joined together in partnership to align regional efforts and assess the health needs of nearly half of Idaho’s population — those residing in the 10-county region around Boise.

The 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment combined surveys, focus groups and interviews with hard numbers and data from throughout the health sector to identify the most significant health challenges facing our communities. Partners including the St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus systems, United Way of Treasure Valley and Central District Health are all now shaping their strategies for the next several years on this new and comprehensive information.

City Club of Boise invited panelists to speak about this partnership and how these findings will guide the alignment of resources and needs-driven, evidenced-based solutions in the three main areas of focus the study revealed: Housing, healthcare, and mental health.

Speakers:



Alexis Pickering, Western Idaho Community Health Collaborative

Ariel Foster, Saint Alphonsus Health System

Becca Sprague, Central District Health

Megan Remaley, United Way of Treasure Valley

Moderated by Dr. Vanessa Crossgrove Fry, Director at the Idaho Policy Institute, Boise State University