City Club of Boise - Perspectives on Education Policy in Idaho

The K-12 public education budget takes up nearly half of Idaho's total state budget each year and how that money is spent can influence our state for decades to come. The state Legislature dictates how local education leaders can raise money for schools, sets base teacher salaries, tackles polarizing questions on school choice and vouchers, sets policy for how charter schools are created and run, reviews and approves curriculum guidance and much more.

Panelists were Rod Gramer, CEO and president of Idaho Business for Education and Chris Cargill, founder, president and CEO of the Mountain States Policy Group. They shared their differing opinions on changes and potential improvements to educating children in Idaho in a lively forum moderated by Idaho Ed News senior reporter Kevin Richert.