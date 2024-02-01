© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Perspectives on Education Policy in Idaho

Published February 1, 2024 at 5:19 PM MST
Rod Gramer (Idaho Business for Education) and Chris Cargill (Mountain States Policy Group)

The K-12 public education budget takes up nearly half of Idaho's total state budget each year and how that money is spent can influence our state for decades to come. The state Legislature dictates how local education leaders can raise money for schools, sets base teacher salaries, tackles polarizing questions on school choice and vouchers, sets policy for how charter schools are created and run, reviews and approves curriculum guidance and much more.

Panelists were Rod Gramer, CEO and president of Idaho Business for Education and Chris Cargill, founder, president and CEO of the Mountain States Policy Group. They shared their differing opinions on changes and potential improvements to educating children in Idaho in a lively forum moderated by Idaho Ed News senior reporter Kevin Richert.

Tags
City Club Of Boise Education ReformIdaho LegislatureIdaho Department Of EducationCity Club Of Boise

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate