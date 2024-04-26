© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
City Club of Boise
City Club of Boise - Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy

Published April 26, 2024 at 12:02 PM MDT

The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy discussed the 2024 Idaho Legislative Session and presented their analysis of the fiscal impacts of the session. ICFP is a non-profit, non-partisan organization committed to offering Idahoans high quality research and analysis to help the state make informed policy decisions and contribute to a prosperous Idaho.

Speakers:

May Roberts - Policy Analyst Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy

Christine Tiddens - Executive Director Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children

Moderator: MacKay Cunningham - Director of Experiential Learning, College of Idaho

