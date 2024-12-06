Hidden Histories: Human Rights in Idaho

The City Club of Boise's Hidden Histories series examines events and people that helped shape the Gem State. Representatives from the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights explores a pivotal moment in Idaho’s human rights history.

This forum examined the multifaceted strategies that successfully interrupted the spiral of injustice and dismantled the Aryan Nations.

Panelists:

Christina Bruce-Bennion - Executive Director, Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

Jess Westhoff - Education Programs Manager, Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

Terrence Sharrer Jr. - intern at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

Moderator:

Dr. Sam Martin - Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs, Boise State University