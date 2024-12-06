© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

Hidden Histories: Human Rights in Idaho

Published December 6, 2024 at 11:38 AM MST
A close-up of a mural inside the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. It shows a variety of diverse people standing in together in a group, in a stylized black and white illustration.
Julie Luchetta
/
Boise State Public Radio
The mural "Defenders of Dignity" by Addie Boswell is one of the artwork featured at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. In the center, with arm raised, is the late Marilyn Schuler, a prominent human rights activist in Idaho.

The City Club of Boise's Hidden Histories series examines events and people that helped shape the Gem State. Representatives from the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights explores a pivotal moment in Idaho’s human rights history.

This forum examined the multifaceted strategies that successfully interrupted the spiral of injustice and dismantled the Aryan Nations.

Panelists:
Christina Bruce-Bennion - Executive Director, Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
Jess Westhoff - Education Programs Manager, Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
Terrence Sharrer Jr. - intern at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

Moderator:
Dr. Sam Martin - Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs, Boise State University

