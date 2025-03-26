© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - The Fate of Idaho's Public Lands

Published March 26, 2025 at 10:54 AM MDT
L to R: Merrill Beyeler, Brad Brooks, Alexis Pickering
Erik Jones
/
Boise State Public Radio
L to R: Merrill Beyeler, Brad Brooks, Alexis Pickering

Over 61% of Idaho is federal land. A growing number of policymakers, however, have argued that Idaho state government should control and manage this land, allowing for some of it to be sold to private interests in order to fund various state objectives.

Panelists:

  • Alexis Pickering - Executive Director, Conservation Voters for Idaho
  • Brad Brooks - CEO, ARGALI
  • Merrill Beyeler - Rancher; Board Member, Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission and Idaho Business for the Outdoors; Former Republican Legislator, District 8

Moderated by: Jack Cafferty, VP for College Relations at College of Idaho

Tags
City Club Of Boise City Club Of BoisePublic LandsFederal Lands

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate