City Club of Boise - The Fate of Idaho's Public Lands

Over 61% of Idaho is federal land. A growing number of policymakers, however, have argued that Idaho state government should control and manage this land, allowing for some of it to be sold to private interests in order to fund various state objectives.

Panelists:



Alexis Pickering - Executive Director, Conservation Voters for Idaho



Brad Brooks - CEO, ARGALI



Merrill Beyeler - Rancher; Board Member, Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission and Idaho Business for the Outdoors; Former Republican Legislator, District 8

Moderated by: Jack Cafferty, VP for College Relations at College of Idaho