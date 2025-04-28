© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - The Importance of Third Places

Published April 28, 2025 at 5:21 PM MDT
Sequoia Solmorales
/
City Club of Boise

The 8th Annual Marilyn Shuler Human Rights Forum was planned by a team of students exploring the theme of Third Placesthe spaces where we find belonging outside of home and work.
The discussion focused on community life and included a performance from The Capital City Sound Chorus which unfortunately was not recorded.

Timberline student Sayed Mazharuddin “Maz” Mirbacha was recognized for his work to advance human rights and civic discourse.

Paneliests included -

Classrooms: Sarah Inama, West Ada School Teacher

Libraries: Renee Addington English, Branch Manager for the Library!

Places of Worship: Megan DembiStephen's Episcopal Church

Music and Art: Special performance by Capital City Sound Chorus

