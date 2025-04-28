City Club of Boise - The Importance of Third Places

The 8th Annual Marilyn Shuler Human Rights Forum was planned by a team of students exploring the theme of Third Places - the spaces where we find belonging outside of home and work.

The discussion focused on community life and included a performance from The Capital City Sound Chorus which unfortunately was not recorded.

Timberline student Sayed Mazharuddin “Maz” Mirbacha was recognized for his work to advance human rights and civic discourse.

Paneliests included -

Classrooms: Sarah Inama, West Ada School Teacher

Libraries: Renee Addington English, Branch Manager for the Library!

Places of Worship: Megan Dembi, Stephen's Episcopal Church

Music and Art: Special performance by Capital City Sound Chorus