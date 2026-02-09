City Club of Boise - Healthcare in Idaho
A myriad of healthcare concerns exist for Idahoans, including doctor shortages, rural healthcare, and impacts from past legislation as well as new legislative initiatives emerging from the statehouse. The City Club heard about the exodus of OB-GYNs from Idaho, Medicaid expansion, rural healthcare, and legislative initiatives.
Panelists:
- Corey Surber, Regional Vice President, Advocacy & Government Relations, Saint Alphonsus I Trinity Health
- Brad Turpen, CEO at Valor Health
- Dr. Anne Feighner, OB/GYN at Saint Luke’s
Moderated by:
Amber Nelson, Executive Director at Idaho Coalition for Safe Healthcare